Zulum announces fresh appointments

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State has approved the appointment of Barkindo Saidu as the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

Also, the governor appointed Malam Abdulkadir Harun as Executive Secretary, Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board (BOSASEB).

Saidu, 54, hails from Gwoza Local Government Area while Harun, 59, hails from Ngala.

The appointments are contained in a statement issued by Zulum’s Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, on Friday in Maiduguri.

Until his appointment, Saidu was Executive Secretary/Programme Manager of Borno State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS & Malaria (BOSACAM)

He holds a PhD in Strategic Management from the International Business Management Institute in Berlin – Germany obtained in 2019, M. Sc. in Information Technology (IT) Project Management from the Royal Academy of Economics and Technology in Switzerland (2013), another M. Sc in Ecology & Environmental Studies from the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna – Nigeria (2012) and yet another M. Sc in Medicinal & Poisonous Plants also from Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna – Nigeria (which is in View).

Zulum said Saidu’s appointment was based on excellent credentials and a record of public service.

The governor congratulated the two appointees and said he looks forward to their continued service with excellence to the people of Borno and humanity. (NAN)

