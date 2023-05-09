Police neutralise notorious bandit, recover bike in Kaduna

The police in Kaduna State have neutralised a notorious bandit and recovered one motorcycle in Kidandan village in Giwa LGA. The police command’s spokesman, DSP…

The police command’s spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday.

He said, “Today, May 7, at about 10:30hrs operatives attached to 47 Police Mobile Force (PMF) deployed to Kaya on routine patrol along Fatika Road sighted a gang of bandits dressed in military camouflage riding on motorcycles.

“The gallant operatives swung into immediately, engaged the bandits in a gun duel and one bandit was neutralised while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds. One of their operational motorcycles was recovered.” (NAN)