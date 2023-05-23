CSO sensitises FCT schools on substance abuse

The 6 Futas Club, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has sensitised students of secondary schools in the FCT on the dangers of substance abuse. The…

The 6 Futas Club, a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has sensitised students of secondary schools in the FCT on the dangers of substance abuse.

The club is a movement of six-footer women who are advocacy partners to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). And so the exercise was in line with the forthcoming World Anti-Drug Day on June 26.

Speaking during the sensitisation exercise at the Funtaj International School, Gudu, Abuja,

President of 6 Futas Club, Kemi Olowoyo-Otegbade, noted that substance abuse had negative impacts on emotional, psychological, intellectual and physical wellbeing.

Addressing over 400 students, along with representatives of NDLEA, she said: “Drug abuse is harmful at any age, but reducing adolescent drug use is crucial for controlling overall drug use and abuse. People are most susceptible to the allure of illicit drugs during their adolescent years.

“Young people who refrain from using psychoactive substances until age 21 rarely become users later in life. Moreover, the earlier in life drug use is initiated, the more likely users are to consume progressively more dangerous substances.”

She further said that preventing or delaying use of psychoactive drugs among adolescents was a critical public health goal for the nation.

The spokesman of NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, enjoined youths to avoid drug abuse pitfalls and show dedication to their future.

The CSO also honoured three outstanding women leaders who have been supporting its anti-substance advocacy drive. The awardees are Mrs Tosin Dokpesi, Mrs Like Oluwole and Mrs Funke Ibrahim.