Police rescue abducted Benue doctor, 9 others

The Police in Benue State have rescued a medical doctor and nine other victims from bandits after being held for over seven days.

Also, the operatives of police foiled a kidnapped attempt on passengers who were en-route Daudu along Lafia – Makurdi highway to Enugu State.

State Commissioner of Police, Julius Alawari, made this known on Monday at his maiden press conference in Makurdi.

He said, “On 13/05/2023 at about 1900 hours, information was received that Dr. Etito Obadiah, a medical doctor with Federal Medical Center, Makurdi was kidnapped at Judges Quarters and his kidnappers had started negotiation for ransom.

“During investigation, a team of Operation Zenda JTF trailed the kidnappers to their hide out at Gaya Village, Utange council ward in Kastina Ala LGA of Benue State.

“On sighting the police, the kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel that claimed the life of one of the kidnappers; three suspects were arrested while others escaped into a nearby bush with bullets wounds.

“Ten kidnap victims including the doctor were rescued unhurt. Items recovered from them include; one locally fabricated AK47 rifle with 10 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, two single barrel riffles, one locally made barrette pistol loaded with three rounds of .9mm live ammunition and two military uniforms. Investigation is ongoing.”

The police commissioner further explained that in another development, operatives of the command busted a kidnap gang of travelers along the Benue road.

Alawari said, “On 21/5/2023 at about 1200hrs, while police teams were on patrol along Makurdi-Lafia road, information was received that some gunmen had accosted a vehicle conveying passengers to Enugu at Daudu with intent to move these passengers to an unknown destination and request for ransom.

“The police swiftly moved to the scene. On sighting the police, the suspects abandoned their victims and took to their heels. They also abandoned a bag containing military camouflage uniforms and wooden guns.”

“Victims have since been released to continue with their journey while investigation is ongoing to arrest suspects at large.”