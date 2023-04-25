Crisis hits Lagos PDP as party suspends Chairman, Deputy

The post-election crisis in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another dimension as the party’s State Working Committee announced…

The post-election crisis in the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken another dimension as the party’s State Working Committee announced the suspension of the Chairman, Hon. Phillips Aivoji and Deputy Chairman, Hon. Benedict Felix Tai.

The state publicity secretary, Hon. Hakeem Amode, said the suspension of the duo was part of the resolutions reached after its on Tuesday, April, 25, 2023.

In a statement, he said both the chairman and his deputy would step aside pending the outcome of an ongoing court case against them.

He said the Vice Chairman West Senatorial District, Hon. Sunday Olaifa who is from the senatorial district of the ‘suspended’ chairman would assume the office of the chairman in an acting capacity pending the outcome of the court case.

Also, a disciplinary committee of seven members was constituted in accordance with Section 57, Sub-section 1 & 2 of the party constitution.

The statement gave the names of the members as Chief Abayomi Kuye (Chairman); Alhaji Isiaka Shodiya; Princess M.A Coker (Iya Ni Wura); Kayode Ariwayo; Femi Oluokun; Segun Oriyomi; and Barr. Esther Edesiri Egbi (Secretary).

The post-election disciplinary committee is expected to report back to the State Working Committee in one week, the statement added.

SWC members in attendance at the meeting were Chief Olaifa; Hon. Agboola Akinpelu, Youth Leader; Hon. Hakeem Amode, State Publicity. Secretary; Hon. Ismail Olatunji, State Auditor and Hon. Adio Salami State, Organising Secretary.

Amode added, “The five members in attendance constitute the majority from the original 14 members that form the State Working Committee among which three had decamped to the ruling party, reducing the membership of the State Working Committee to eleven.”