Biden announces reelection bid at 80

The United States President, Joe Biden, has formally announced his bid for reelection.

In a video released Tuesday, 80-year-old Biden framed next year’s contest as a fight against Republican extremism, implicitly arguing he needed more time to fully realize his vow to restore the nation’s character.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” he said in the video, which opened with images of the January 6, 2021, insurrection and abortion rights activists protesting at the US Supreme Court.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer.

“I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection,” he said.