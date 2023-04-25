Canadian actor dies after twelve plastic surgeries to look like BTS star

A Canadian actor, Saint Von Colucci, has died after 12 sessions of plastic surgery to look like BTS star, Jimin, went tragically wrong. BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write or co-produce much of their material

Saint Von Colucci reportedly spent $220,000 (N101,316,600) on 12 separate plastic surgeries in order to look like the K-pop star ahead of auditioning to play him in a US streaming network’s show. The 22-year-old actor is said to have died at a hospital in South Korea on Sunday morning after complications from cosmetic procedures he underwent months ago which became fatal.

It was believed the budding performer contracted an infection from implants put into his body, following which he required intubation and died several hours afterwards. His publicist, Eric Blake, informed MailOnline that the actor had surgery on Saturday night to take out implants from his jaw that he had cosmetically altered last November.

FG woos Indian investors with land

R. Kelly moved from Chicago to prison in North Carolina

Eric Blake said, “It’s very tragic and very unfortunate. He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn’t like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks.”

The publicist went on to explain all the surgeries the young actor had undergone and listed them to include jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift, and a lip reduction – among some other minor surgeries over the years.

He also said Von Colucci was aware of how risky his jaw surgery could be however was adamant he still wanted to go ahead with it.