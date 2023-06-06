Court stops EFCC, ICPC, DSS from detaining ex-Gov Yari

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission from detaining a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul’aziz Yari, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.
Justice Donatus Okorowo, who gave the order in a ruling he delivered on an ex-parte motion on Monday, also stopped the Department of State Services from detaining the senator-elect.
Justice Okorowo hence, ordered the respondents (EFCC, ICPC and DSS) to show cause in the next adjourned date on why the prayers sought on the motion ex-parte should not be granted.
“The respondents were, however, restrained from detaining the applicant until the return date for the order to show cause,” he ruled.
The judge adjourned the matter to June 8 for the respondents to show cause.
