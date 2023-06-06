Tinubu warns security agencies against hoarding intelligence

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday warned that hoarding of information and intelligence among security and intelligence agencies could be counterproductive in the fight against terrorism.…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday warned that hoarding of information and intelligence among security and intelligence agencies could be counterproductive in the fight against terrorism.

He spoke after undertaking a tour of the new Office of National Security Adviser and facilities at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Abuja.

Tinubu, in a statement by Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director of Information, State House, charged security and intelligence agencies on sharing of information and intelligence among themselves.

He noted the efforts demonstrated in countering terrorism and the state-of-the-art facilities at the two facilities, stressing the importance of backing such efforts with knowledge.

He said his administration had recognised that in order to achieve economic revival, prosperity, and development, security should be of optimum priority.

“It’s a great joy to see that we’re getting proactive resources to prepare ourselves.

“Terrorism is not unique to Nigeria alone. It is across the world and we have to fight it. We have to eliminate it completely.

“If we as Nigerians are looking for economic revival, prosperity and development, then we have to give priority to security.

“What I’ve seen here is a demonstration of intelligence efforts to counter-terrorism. This must be backed by knowledge.

“Counter terrorism that is not backed by knowledge and intelligence is not going to be of any service to any nation. We are going to work on that together.

“The effort of the entire armed forces of this country must be put together in a way that there’ll be one single focus on securing the country.

“You can’t have disharmony in an orchestra. We must focus on one tunnel; coordinate, share information, share intelligence and work harder.

“You cannot hoard information. You cannot hoard intelligence. I’m glad that Nigeria is on the path to succeed. We’ll, I assure you.

“We’ll make it a priority and that’s why I’m here this morning.”

Tinubu expressed his willingness to support the security architecture.

