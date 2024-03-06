✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Court remands killer of 2 Ekiti monarchs

A magistrates’ court in Ekiti State has ordered the remand of one of the suspects who kidnapped and murdered two traditional rulers in the state.

Magistrate O. F. Bamidele, ordered that Bubuga Lede, 25, be remanded at the Correctional Custody in Ado-Ekiti for 30 days as one of the suspects in the kidnap and murder of Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and Oba Samuel Olatunde Ishola.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Osuolale Yomi, who said the offence is punishable under Section 280, 241 and 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021, added that the defendant was arrested in Ikole-Ekiti on January 29, with offensive weapons.

The case was adjourned to April 24, for hearing.

 

