Ramadan: Kebbi gov’t, KAEDCO agree on 24hrs power supply

Concerned by the epileptic supply of electricity in Kebbi State, Governor Nasir Idris has invited the Managing Director of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) for a roundtable discussion on how to achieve 24 hours uninterrupted power supply to the state throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Idris, while expressing dissatisfaction over the electricity challenge in the state, said he has entered into agreement with the electricity distribution company to ensure regular power supply to the state during the Ramadan.

“I have invited the managing director of KAEDCO for a roundtable discussion. We need to put smiles on the faces of the good people of Kebbi State,” he said.

The Kebbi State Government had earlier promised to provide free foodstuffs to the masses under its Ramadan feeding programme.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Mu’azu, while briefing journalists, said government has also finalised arrangement to supply petrol free of charge to farmers to engage in irrigation farming to lessen production cost of agricultural products and bring down the cost of food commodities in the state.