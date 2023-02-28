Court remands journalist for ‘blackmailing’ Bauchi gov

The Chief Magistrates’ Court III in Bauchi has remanded the publishers of a Bauchi-based Investigative online newspaper Wikki Times, Haruna Mohammed, in a correctional centre…

The Chief Magistrates’ Court III in Bauchi has remanded the publishers of a Bauchi-based Investigative online newspaper Wikki Times, Haruna Mohammed, in a correctional centre for allegedly blackmailing the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Mohammed was dragged to court by the police who alleged he hired some women to incite disturbance by instigating them to make utterances that would prejudice the peace of the intended voters at the polling unit in Duguri Ward, Alkaleri LGA.

The police also alleged that the journalist blackmailed the incumbent governor in his ward contrary to Section 114 of the Penal Code.

When the case was mentioned on Tuesday, the accused person (Mohammed) denied all the charges.

His counsel, Barr. Safiyanu Garba Idris Esq, applied for bail, saying that the case is a bailable offence.

Counsel from the office of the State Anthony General, Barr. Haruna Mohammed, announced appearance from the Ministry of Justice and disclosed that the Anthony General would like to take over the case from the police and continue with the case as contained in the 1999 constitution.

The presiding chief magistrate, Ahmed Musa, adjourned the case to Wednesday, March 1, 2023 to enable him rule on the bail application.