Court remands bizman for threatening to kidnap landlord

A Dei-Dei area court in Abuja on Thursday ordered the remand in prison of a 40-year-old businessman, Abubakar Sanusi, for allegedly threatening to kidnap his landlord.

The police charged Sanusi with criminal intentional, intimidation and hurt.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Suleja until August 15.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Chinedu Ogade, told the court that the complainant, Chimezie Nwokeogu, of Dei-Dei, who was the defendant’s landlord reported at the Zuba Division on July 27, that the defendant’s rent expired over one year ago and he refused to pay or move out of the house.

He said that when the complainant requested for his rent money from the defendant, he refused to pay and even threatened to kidnap him. (NAN)

