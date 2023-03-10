Court remands 2 men for shooting 2 brothers to death

An Iyaganku magistrates’ court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, ordered that two men, Tedon Abdulraman (30) and Umoru Amodu (30), be remanded in a correctional…

An Iyaganku magistrates’ court, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, ordered that two men, Tedon Abdulraman (30) and Umoru Amodu (30), be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly shooting two brothers to death.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Enilolobo, who did not take the plea of the defendants for want in jurisdiction, directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for advice and adjourned the case to May 8.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibraheem, told the court that the defendants on February 3, at about 11am, in the Iwere-Ile District of Ibadan unlawfully killed Shuaibu Usman and his brother, Shehu Usman by shooting them.

He alleged that the defendants and others at large on the same date, time and place attempted to also kill Sani Usman (35) and Haruna Sani (30) by shooting them on the right leg and wrist respectively. (NAN)