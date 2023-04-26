Court orders relocation of Ebonyi election tribunal to Abuja

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has directed that the Ebonyi Election Petitions Tribunal be relocated to Abuja immediately. The Secretary…

The Secretary of the tribunal, Nyior Sekulla, announced this in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

He said the tribunal office at the Ebonyi Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has been shut down, following the directive.

According to him, all processes relating to matters before the tribunal would continue at Abuja.

“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and the general public are hereby informed via this medium that, the EPT sitting in Abakaliki thereby ceases to operate in Ebonyi at April 26.

“Fillings of processes, taking of proceedings, among others, shall henceforth continue at Abuja. Our contact remains same for further inquiries please,” the statement read. (NAN)