Court of Appeal affirms Abure as LP chairman, fines Apapa N1m

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has affirmed Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

The appellate court in its judgment on Wednesday also set aside the decision of the FCT High Court which last year, restrained Abure and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party.

In the lead judgement delivered by Justice Hamma Barka, the appellate court held that the high court was wrong to have assumed jurisdiction on the matter being an internal affair of the party.

The LP had filed the appeal after the FCT High Court presided by Justice Hamza Muazu on May 12, 2023, held that the court will not stand by and allow a wrong in a political party and therefore not justiciable.

The judge made the order while ruling on a motion by the national chairman, Abure, the national secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the national treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the national organising secretary, Clement Ojukwu, who was suspended on April 5 had filed, which challenged the court’s powers to hear the matter.