Boko Haram hits Borno IDPs again, sets many houses on fire

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have razed down at least 25 newly constructed buildings meant for returnees in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Amid the heat of insurgency, Dikwa residents fled their homes and took cover as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

However, days after abducting IDPs who went into the forest to fetch firewood, insurgents stormed a remote village in Gajibo, shooting sporadically and burning more than 25 newly built houses.

According to eyewitness, Modu Kundiri who was on his to Maiduguri from Gomboru, they were asked by the troops to wait for about 3 hours at Logomani village.

“The soldiers informed us that we had to wait for about 3 hours from 11:am -2 pm before we were allowed to leave Logomani.

“I saw and counted more than 25 newly constructed houses at Gajibo village in Dkiwa LGA was on fire,” Modu said.

A resident of Dikwa town, Sheriff Lawan, confirmed the news to our correspondent via phone.

He added that they equally planted many improvise explosive devices (IEDs) in the ongoing construction site to truncate the rebuilding and resettlement processes of the state government.

“The soldiers told us that the insurgents planted many IEDs at the construction site and they discovered some bombs already.”Sherrif said.

Gajibo town is a some of 110 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital.