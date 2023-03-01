Court jails Prophet who raped daughter in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Okoita, Ibiono Ibom local government, has sentenced a Prophet, Anwana Peter Essien, to 21 years in prison…

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Okoita, Ibiono Ibom local government, has sentenced a Prophet, Anwana Peter Essien, to 21 years in prison for allegedly raping his 10 year-old step daughter.

The 37 year-old prophet was said to have raped his Junior Secondary School one step daughter on August 9, 2019.

He reportedly had carnal knowledge of the victim when she stayed in his house at Itiam Street, Uyo, during the holiday.

The convict, an indigene of Afaha Ise in Ibiono Ibom, had confessed during his evidence that a demon ‘pushed’ him in the midnight to forcefully undress the victim and have intercourse with her.

Essien said, “I know the victim of this case. She is my wife’s daughter. In the month of August, 2019, she came to my house at Itiam Street, Uyo. I gave her food and she ate then after eating, I told her to remove her clothes but she refused.

Court remands journalist for ‘blackmailing’ Bauchi gov

Elections: Go to courts, not the streets, Buhari tells losers

“I forced her and removed her clothes. I was the one that used my hand and removed my penis and forcefully inserted into her vagina and had carnal knowledge of her. When I was having sex with her, I did not use any condom”.

In his judgement, Presiding Judge, Justice Okon Okon held that the confession was, “direct, positive and unequivocal that the randy stepfather had sexual intercourse with his step daughter.

“The parameters established for the proof of rape, have all been satisfied by the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, including the victim and the medical doctor who examined her, fortified by the confessional statement voluntarily made by the accused person himself.

“It is most despicable and depressing, that the supposed man of God overpowered and defiled an innocent child of about ten years who is incidentally, his own step daughter.

“The defendant lacks any claim of moral rectitude having thrown over board, the limits of his liberties by shamelessly stripping and polluting the dignity, chastity and sanctity of his step daughter’s body and totally disregarding her under age status”.

Justice Okon found Anwana Essien guilty as charged and accordingly convicted him, adding that the 21 years imprisonment is with effect from when the convict was taken into custody in the Custodial Centre, Uyo.

The convict however begged the court to release him, as he has a son that has nobody to take care of him.