Court dissolves Ganduje daughter’s marriage, orders return of N50,000 dowry

The Kano State Upper Shari’ah Court has dissolved the marriage between Asiya Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and her husband, Inuwa Uba, through Islamic means, known as Khul’I.

Asiya Ganduje, a daughter of the governor of Kano state through her counsel, Barrister Ibrahim Aliyu Nassarawa, approached the court seeking to dissolve her marriage, stating that she was fed up, and expressed her readiness to return the sum of N50,000 received as dowry. In his response to the claim of the plaintiff, a counsel to the respondent, Umar I Umar, said that the plaintiff is beyond the issue of dowry alone and argued that Asiya held some properties belonging to his client.

Delivering the judgement, the trial judge, Mallam Abdullahi Haliru, said the evidence adduced during the cause of the trial proved that the plaintiff received the sum of N50,000. He said to the court gave the judgment based on what is supposed to be the basis of the marriage which is the dowry.

The Judge ordered Asiya to return the sum of N50,000 dowry.