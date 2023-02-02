Controversial TikToker, Murja Kunya, sent to prison

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Filin Hoki, Kano, has remanded a popular Tiktoker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, at a correctional facility for allegedly committing…

A Kano State Sharia court sitting in Filin Hoki, Kano, has remanded a popular Tiktoker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, at a correctional facility for allegedly committing offenses contrary to Islamic teachings and threatening people on Tiktok.

Murja appeared before the court presided over by Abdullahi Halliru over two count charges bordering on threatening to attack some people and releasing inciting videos that goes contrary to the norms and teachings of Islam, and may lead others wrong.

Recall that the Tiktoker was arrested by the police as a result of complaints filed by the Council of Ulama.

However, when she was arraigned before the court, she pleaded not guilty to the charges that were against her.

The judge adjourned the case to February 16th, 2023, for continuation of hearing, and ordered the remand of the convict in a correctional facility.

Meanwhile, consel to Kunya, Barrister Yasir Musa, prayed the court to send her to Hisbah custody or the police instead of correctional centre, which was rejected by the council to the defendants, Barrister Lamido ABBA Soron Dinki.