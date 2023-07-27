Court dismisses DSS’ fresh request to detain Emefiele for 14 days

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking to furher detain the suspended Governor of…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application by the Department of State Services (DSS) seeking to furher detain the suspended Governor of the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele for 14 days.

Justice Hamza Muazu on Thursday held that the application was an abuse of court process which robbed the court of the jurisdiction to entertain it.

The DSS based its application on a purported new evidence it had discovered.

The application was discreetly filed by the DSS’ legal team on Wednesday and came before the judge.

When the judge questioned the DSS’ counsel, Victor Ejelonu over the court’s jurisdiction given the exclusive rights of the magistrates’ court to grant detention orders under sections 293 and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, the counsel decided to withdraw the matter.

The fresh application followed the DSS’ re-arrest of Emefiele on the court’s premises after a Federal High Court on Lagos presided by Justice Nicholas Oweibo ordered his remand in a correctional centre pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Emefiele was accused of illegal possession of a firearm, a shotgun (Jojjef Magnum 8371) without a licence.

