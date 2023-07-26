JUST IN: DSS probes officers clash with warders over Emefiele

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has begun investigation on the clash that happened within the premises of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi,…

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has begun investigation on the clash that happened within the premises of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday.

Daily Trust had reported how DSS operatives and prison officials clashed during the arraignment of the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

Spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, described the clash as “unfortunate”, disclosing that the incident was being probed.

“The public will recall that Mr Godwin Emefiele, suspended CBN Governor, was arraigned at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on 25th July, 2023. The Service has noted the incident that took place between its staff and those of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and wish to state as follows:

“The incident was unfortunate and does not in any way reflect the professional disposition of the DSS; The Service did not and would never encourage the incident under reference. The Service has tremendous respect for the Judiciary as an Arm and Institution of Government and will not go out of its way to undermine it. The DSS recognises the Judiciary as a critical component in nation building, national development and security management. Also, the Service has robust working relationship with sister Security and Law Enforcement agencies including the NCoS;

“While noting that the personnel from both Agencies exhibited undue overzealousness, the Service has further initiated detailed investigations into the matter. This is with a view to identifying the role played by specific persons as well as undertaking disciplinary actions if necessary and drawing some lessons going forward.”

Afunanya said the secret police did not break any law with the way Emefiele’s case is being handled, alleging that some persons were trying to discredit the leadership of the agency.

“For emphasis, the DSS has not broken any laws in handling the Emefiele Case despite efforts by some elements to skew the narratives to the contrary. The Service had since alerted the public of sinister plots to discredit its leadership. In pursuit of its assignments, it will strive to remain professional, maintain ethical standards and high sense of discipline. The Service will ensure that it will not be used for clout and fame chasing or delusional heroism.

“It will, however, remain focused on its national security mandate and, therefore, enjoin well-meaning Nigerians to support it in achieving the desired security goals for the nation. It is imperative to note that we have no other country but Nigeria. We should join hands, with love and tolerance, to build it.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...