Tinubu’s ‘boys’, APC lead counsel make ministerial list

Two of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s long-time allies, Dele Alake and Wale Edun, have made it to the ministerial list revealed on Thursday by the Senate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) lead counsel defending Tinubu’s victory in the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Court, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) is also part of the 28-ministerial list.

Fagbemi, a native of Ijagbo in Kwara State, who has successfully handled various high-profile election matters and other landmark cases, is leading a legal team of 12 SANs and the National Legal Adviser of the APC.

While Alake is current the Special Adviser to the Presidemt on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy. Edun is SA to Tinubu on Monetary Policy.

The duo were among many ‘boys’ who worked with Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State. Alake was Commissioner for Information and Strategy between 1999 and 2007 under the Tinubu-led administration in Lagos, while Edun was Commissioner for Finance during the same period.

In and out of power, Alake has remained in the good books of President Tinubu. Only few allies and family members had access to the podium where the president took his oath of office on May 29, 2023, Alake was one of such persons.

A journalist, activist and technocrat from Ekiti State, Alake was Communication Advisor and Confidant of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola – winner of the annulled June 12 1993 Presidential election.

Edun is a British trained financial expert with many years in the banking sector. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of London and a Master’s Degree in Economics from the University of Sussex, England.

He worked at Chase Merchant Bank from 1980 to 1986. While at Chase, he gained foreign experience at Lehman Brothers and Chase Manhattan Capital Markets Corporation on Wall Street in New York, USA.

He co-founded and served as Executive Director of Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited, now Stanbic IBTC Plc, in 1989. Denham Management Limited was established by him in 1994. In addition to serving on the boards of several other businesses, Wale is the Chair of Chapel Hill Denham Group, a prominent investment bank in Lagos.

