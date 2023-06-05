Court clears ex-head of service, Oronsaye, of N109m fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged and acquitted a former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Steven Oronsaye, on allegations of N109…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged and acquitted a former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Steven Oronsaye, on allegations of N109 million fraud.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday held that the allegations by the EFCC lacked merit, adding that it failed to provide adequate evidence to warrant Oronsaye’s conviction.

Oronsaye was in 2016 arraigned alongside Osarenkhoe Afe, Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited on a 49-count charge which was later amended to 22 charges after it was separated from that of the former head of the Presidential Pension Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, who was then at large.

Three companies — Cluster Logistic Limited, Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment & Construction Company Limited were also joined in the charge preferred against Oronsaye by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency accused the ex-head of service of funds diversion during the civil service biometric data project.

