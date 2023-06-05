Court stops NLC strike over subsidy removal

A National Industrial Court in Abuja has stopped the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the fuel subsidy removal. Justice Olufunke Anuwe…

A National Industrial Court in Abuja has stopped the planned strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) over the fuel subsidy removal.

Justice Olufunke Anuwe on Monday restrained the NLC and all its affiliates from further embarking on the strike planned for June 7 until the hearing and determination of the main suit.

The court further ordered the service of the originating summons and motion on notice on the NLC against the next adjourned date of June 19.

The orders of the court followed an ex parte application by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice seeking to stop the planned strike.

