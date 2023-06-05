Tinubu’s Cabinet: I’m Not Too Big To Serve, Says Wike

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he is not too big to serve in the administration of President Bola…

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he is not too big to serve in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He, however, said he would seek the opinions of his wife and friends to determine whether or not to take up any appointment offer from Tinubu.

Wike revealed these in an interview with BBC Pidgin, maintaining that his wife and friends are vital to the next decision he would make on that issue.

The former governor who clarified that the President has not informed him of such an issue, also said that he would need some rest after working for eight years.

Tinubu hosts Ibori, Wike, Makinde at Aso Rock

PDP has right to suspend, expel you, court tells Wike

Wike said, “I’m going to rest; I have worked for eight years, so I’m going to rest.

“Tinubu has not informed me about getting an appointment; I’m not too big to serve my country, but he has never told me that he would give me an appointment.

“If he asks me, the first thing I will do is ask my wife and friends what they think about it.

“I will also assess myself if I’m prepared. I will never do what I’m not ready for,” he remarked.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...