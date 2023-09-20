Court can’t determine membership of political party, Kano Tribunal rules

The Kano State Governorship election tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuana, challenging the…

The Kano State Governorship election tribunal has dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuana, challenging the legitimacy of the candidature of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The court announced that the issue of candidacy is an internal matter of the party, so it does not affect the plaintiffs, let alone interfere in it.

APC and Gawuna had petitioned the tribunal that Abba is not a full member of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), and he was not in its register when it nominated him, so he was not fit to contest.

LIVE: Kano Governorship Tribunal delivers Judgment

PHOTOS: APC supporters await Kano Tribunal judgement outside demolished Daula Hotel

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal had similarly dismissed APC petition to challenge Peter Obi’s membership of the Labour Party (LP).

While delivering judgment, the court held that an individual’s membership of a political party is an internal matter.

The decision weakened APC’s claim regarding Obi’s political affiliation and membership status of the LP.

The ruling reinforced the principle that political parties have the authority to manage their internal affairs, including matters related to party membership.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...