Couple charged with murder remanded

An Iyaganku magistrates’ court in Ibadan, Oyo State, has remanded a couple, Mr and Mrs Jide Akinropo, in the Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo Town, for allegedly causing the death of a 45-year-old man.

The Magistrate, Mr E. A. Idowu., who did not take the plea of the couple, ordered that they should be remanded pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and adjourned the matter to May 30.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Femi Oluwadare, told the court that the couple allegedly conspired to commit the offence on April 25, at about 7am at the Zion Oje area of Ibadan and beat one Olapade to death. (NAN)