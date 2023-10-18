Correctional service dismisses 2 personnel, sanctions 35 others for misconducts

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed two personnel and sanctioned 35 others for misconduct.

A statement by the spokesman of the NCoS, Abubakar Umar, on Wednesday, said the move was part of efforts to ensure the discipline of its personnel and entrench international correctional best practices.

“The officers were sanctioned for misconducts ranging from trafficking in contrabands, unauthorized absence from duty, stealing, negligence of duty, criminal conspiracy, as well as aiding and abetting.

“The offences constitute threats to the security of correctional facilities and can jeopardize public safety and national security,” it said.

According to the statement, the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, had said that the Service would continue to reward diligence and exceptional performances while punishing erring personnel according to the provisions of extant laws.

The Controller General said the Service would leave no stone unturned to ensure that ‘bad eggs’ are flushed out of the system.