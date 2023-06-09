Corpse of kidnapped former Imo Speaker’s orderly found

The decomposing body of a kidnapped policeman serving in Imo State Police Command has been found. The victim, identified as Charles, was said to be…

The decomposing body of a kidnapped policeman serving in Imo State Police Command has been found.

The victim, identified as Charles, was said to be an orderly to a former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chiji Collins.

He was said to have been found dead in a bush in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state a few days ago.

Charles, an Inspector of Police and native of Mbaise, was allegedly abducted a few weeks ago alongside a driver in the Ohaji/ Egbema area of the state.

The duo were said to be riding in a Hilux and a Sports Utility Vehicle when they were intercepted by their attackers and taken into a bush.

While the driver was later found dead, Charles whereabouts was unknown.

However his decomposing body was later found in a bush few.

A police source at the command said that the entire officers and men were grieved by the killing of the policeman.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident, stressing that the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, had ordered an investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending the killers.

He stated that the police would ensure that the perpetrators were apprehended and made to face the consequences.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...