JUST IN: Azman, IBB, 35 other new private universities get licences

Azman University, Kano, Kano State; El-Amin University, Minna, Niger State and 35 other new private universities are current receiving their operating licences from the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that El-Amin University has, as its proprietor, El-Amin Nigeria Limited, and has its Chairman of Trustees as General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd).

In the same vein, Azman University has its proprietor as Azman Group of Companies Limited and Barr. Ado Muhammad Ma’aji as the Chairman Board of Trustees.

Azman, the company that has been in the oil business for sometime, floated an airline recently before acquiring new licence to venture in the education sector.

