Copyright commission to support detention facilities for creativity

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has indicated its intention to partner relevant agencies to encourage the use of copyright to promote creativity in the correctional centres across the country.

A statement by the Mary Avoswahi Adegbile on Saturday said the Director-General of NCC, John Asein disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa on Thursday.

She said the commission is galvanizing the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA); Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA); the NCoS; Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) to facilitate the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates through creative activities.

He said the move is to facilitate the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates through creative activities for inmates of correctional facilities.

According to him the drive will help keep the inmates constructively engaged, inspire hope in them, help to develop positive life-changing attitudes and hone their life-effectiveness skills. In his words, “the programme will introduce inmates to new value systems and role models that would make them more mentally ready and less likely to become reoffenders after serving their terms.”

In his response, the Controller-General (CG), Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) appreciated NCC’s efforts at encouraging creativity, describing the Commission as an indispensable gem in the country’s economic growth.

The CG, who was represented by the Deputy Controller-General (DCG) in charge of Inmates Training and Productivity (ITP), Sylvester N. Nwakuche, expressed optimism that the partnership with the commission will yield favourable results and further boost the redefined mandates of NCoS for the holistic reform, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.

