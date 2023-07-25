IPPIS, employment racketeering: Reps summon AG, HoCSF, others

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System and employment racketeering in ministries, departments and…

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System and employment racketeering in ministries, departments and agencies yesterday summoned the Accountant-General of the Federation and other officials.

Also invited to appear before the committee include the Auditor-General for the Federation, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the chairman, of the Federal Civil Service Commission, the executive chairman of the Federal Character Commission and the Director-General of Budget and Planning.

The invitation was contained in a letter sent to the affected agencies and signed by chairman of committee, Yusuf Adamu Gagdi.

The letter also directed all other MDAs, parastatals and tertiary institutions to make their submissions to the committee secretariat on or before July 27.

