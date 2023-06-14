Marathon cooking: Chef Dammy overtakes Hilda, reaches 120 hours

Damilola Adeparusi, Ekiti-based chef, popularly called Chef Dammy, has surpassed the 100 hours of chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci. Baci’s 100-hour…

Damilola Adeparusi, Ekiti-based chef, popularly called Chef Dammy, has surpassed the 100 hours of chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci.

Baci’s 100-hour Cook-a-thon record had earned her Guinness World Record but as of the time of this report, Dami had reached the 120-hour landmark in the ongoing cook-a-thon.

Chef Dammy will become the new world record holder, if confirmed by the Guinness World Records (GWR).

This comes some hours after GWR finally validated the feat of Hilda Baci, a young lady who embarked on a cook-a-thon for about 100 hours.

Daily Trust had reported how Hilda Baci was announced the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual.

She attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

In a statement on its website which was also posted on its verified Twitter account stated, the GWR said: “Following a thorough review of all the evidence, Guinness World Records can now confirm that Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.”

