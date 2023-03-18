Controversy over ex-Kano councillor shot dead over alleged box snatching

A former councillor of Getso ward, Ibrahim Nakuzama, has been reportedly shot dead over alleged ballot box snatching. Nakuzama was said to have been gunned…

Nakuzama was said to have been gunned down by security operatives in Gwarzo local government area of Kano, on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the governorship and state assembly candidates elections.

An associate of the deceased, who craved anonymity, said he could not spell out any details about the incident as he was yet to recover from the shock.

It was gathered that earlier in the day, the deceased brought refreshment for agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) at his polling unit.

Those close to him said it was impossible that he was attempting to snatch ballot boxes.

Nakuzama left behind two wives and six children.

Efforts to get a reaction from the military formation about the incident did not yield any result as of the time of filing this report while the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said he was not aware of the case but would investigate and get across.

The police had earlier arrested three persons, including Bashir Nasiru Aliko Koki, the Managing Director of Kano Line, for alleged ballot snatching at Gwammaja area of Dala LGA of the state.

Daily Trust had also reported that there were several cases of ballot destruction at various polling units in Rimin Gado Local Government Area of the state.