Three women attacked in Kano over vote buying

At least three women have been beaten up at different polling units in Kano over alleged vote buying. Our reporter observed at Giginyu Ward that…

At least three women have been beaten up at different polling units in Kano over alleged vote buying.

Our reporter observed at Giginyu Ward that a woman simply identified as Zubaida was bundled out of the polling unit for alleged vote buying while another woman named Amina was beaten for the same alleged offence at the same venue. However, voting continues.

Similarly, at a polling unit in Tarauni Local Government Area, another woman was beaten up for raising up her ballot paper after voting.

The unidentified woman was said to have been approached by party agents soliciting her vote.

Shortly after voting, the woman raised the ballot paper for confirmation, which angered others who attacked her.

However, the quick intervention of security agents calmed the situation and the woman was whisked away..