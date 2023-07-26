Probe begins as car crashes near Lagos Airport Presidential lounge

Authorities are investigating how a lady on Tuesday crashed her vehicle into a section of the fence at the parking lot of Presidential/VIP Lounge at…

Authorities are investigating how a lady on Tuesday crashed her vehicle into a section of the fence at the parking lot of Presidential/VIP Lounge at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The lone accident happened near the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2) on Tuesday morning.

The Black Lexus car, which crashed into the fence, damaged another vehicle inside the car park.

Our correspondent learnt that the accident occurred at about 07:15hrs when the lady lost control of the black Lexus RX 350 SUV she was driving and rammed the vehicle into the fence.

The vehicle broke through the fence and damaged another vehicle, a red Toyota Camry parked inside the parking lot.

An eyewitness said the lady drove out of MMA2 terminal on top speed before losing control and hitting a section of the concrete brick wall fence.

The lady sustained minor injuries on her legs during the accident as she was helped out of the wreckage by sympathizers who came to her rescue and she taken to FAAN clinic for treatment.

The lady reportedly told sympathizers that she came to drop one of her friends who had an 08:00 o clock flight to Anambra at the terminal.

She added that as she was driving out of the terminal; the vehicle got accelerated and she lost control and hit the wall and that was all she could remember.

“I came to drop a friend who has an 8:00 O’clock flight from MMA2 terminal to Anambra. I was driving out toward Bessam area when the vehicle suddenly increased its speed and I lost control. That was all I can remember until I saw sympathetisers who brought me out of the wreckage,” the lady said.

It was learnt that the security operatives at the airport are investigating the accident.

Officers of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the Nigerian Police, the Aviation Security and security operatives attached to the lounge were on ground.

The Airport Command of the Nigerian Police has taken up the investigation of the incident, it was learnt.

However, there was no immediate comment from the police as the Spokesman of the command, DSP Taiwo Oladipupo has not responded to our Correspondent’s enquiry as of press time.

