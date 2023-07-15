Community seeks govt intervention over 28 banished chiefs

Some indigenes of Opu-Nembe Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the state government and security agencies to wade into…

Some indigenes of Opu-Nembe Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have called on the state government and security agencies to wade into the banishment of 28 traditional chiefs by youth leaders.

The indigenes under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Opu-Nembe Bassambiri, explained that the reason for their banishment was that they attended the birthday party of the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Timipre Sylva, last weekend.

They claimed that aside from banishment, their houses were invaded, vandalised and property looted.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa on behalf of the exiled traditional chiefs, Chief Kiengmosuote Monday-Degi, said it has become phenomenal for the youth leadership of the community to send on exile any perceived enemy who tries to speak against their reign and activities in the community.

“Over twenty (20) houses and properties worth hundreds of millions have been vandalised in the community without provocation.

“Therefore, we are calling on relevant law enforcement agencies, such as the police, military (JTF), DSS, etc. to come to our aid and enthrone peace in the community,” he said.

When contacted, the Community Youth Vice President, Nimibofa Collins, confirmed the expulsion of the chiefs and elders.

He said the decision was taken because the people were unconcerned about the plights of those who had lost their lives during an invasion of the community by gunmen, alleging that the former minister, Sylva, had promised to bring the culprits to book but did nothing afterwards.

