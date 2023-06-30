Community leader advises FG on fallouts of subsidy removal

Madaki Hausawa of Imo State, Alhaji Munkailu Ahmed, has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to work hard to avoid any negative fallout...

Madaki Hausawa of Imo State, Alhaji Munkailu Ahmed, has called on President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to work hard to avoid any negative fallout from the oil subsidy removal and proposed electricity tariff hike in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists after the slaughtering of ram at Sarki’s Palace in Owerri on Thursday, Imo State Madaki, who represented the Sarkin Hausawa, said the removal of oil subsidy and the electricity tariff hike were not for the interests of the masses who were wallowing in abject poverty.

He said the subsidy money would not ameliorate the suffering of the masses because the per cent increase did not match the purchasing power of the ordinary citizen.

He claimed that few people would enjoy the oil subsidy by investing the money realised in different countries of the world while ordinary Nigerians benefit nothing.

He said, “I did not subscribe to the removal of oil subsidy, electricity tariff hike, but I am saying that removal of oil subsidy is not good, but it has to be done in a way that will not have serious adverse effect or bite hard on the poor masses of this country.

“Now, ordinary people in Nigeria cannot afford three square meal a day, cannot pay transport fare, neither pay school fees of their children, nor house rents, let alone paying hospital bills, let our leaders sacrifice for the common people of Nigeria as Prophet Muhammad (SAW) did to the whole world through this celebration of Eid- El-Kabir.”

