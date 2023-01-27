Comment on my successor demolishing more houses than me, joke – El-rufai

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai has said he was only cracking a joke when he said his successor will demolish more houses than he did…

The governor described the All Progressives Congress APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Uba Sani, as a soft minded individual when compared to him (El-rufai).

It could be recalled that El-rufai sometime in June 2021 was quoted to have said that his successor will demolish more houses than he did in the state.

The comment generated condemnation from the opposition parties and is still generating backlash for the ruling party as the country approaches elections.

But El-rufai at a media chat aired on local radio stations in the state described his previous comment as a joke.

He said his successors will be Senator Uba Sani and Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, God willing.

“Uba is not like me; he is a bit soft. What I was trying to show was that leadership is difficult; sometimes you take certain decisions you don’t intend to take but which will benefit the people. Which was what we did,” he said.