Why musical talents are getting wasted in Nigeria – Coldhell

Adeleye Omotolani popularly known as Coldhell has highlighted why upcoming and established musical talents continue to vanish in the country.

Regardless of the fact that the Nigerian music industry has grown rather vibrant over the years, Coldhell thinks the country can help these music businesses do far better than having a small number of artists that are truly themselves.

He noted that while the popular performers are constantly trending, a lot of real talents are not being noticed.

“The music industry is very wide and continuously growing every day with a lot of challenges and a few people trying to feed on new artists claiming to help them.” This ‘help’ does nothing tangible but always serves as a setback to the upcoming and independent artists.

“The country alone is a huge challenge because nothing helps upcoming and independent artist like us in the industry, and this highlights the reason why a lot of talents are wasted,” he stated.

Coldhell believes his music carries a lot of message because he has a lot inside of him that he wants to share with others.