Nigeria set for free, fair elections, Gbajabiamila tells EU Mission

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Friday said that Nigeria had made enough preparations to have successful, free, fair elections in 2023.

He gave the assurance when he received the European Union (EU) Observer Mission delegation led by Barry Andrews.

“We are prepared for it. Those saddled with the responsibility, from Mr President, the National Assembly, INEC, political parties, to other stakeholders along the chain, are all ready to make the votes count.

“The electoral law is in place. We have done all we needed to do, and now, we have to wait and see how things pan out.

“Election is a process that leads to the final day. It is very complex, but at the same time, it can be very simple, depending on the attitude of the actors,” he said.

Gbajabiamila advised the EU Mission to get balanced views about the political situation by engaging a broad range of stakeholders before making their conclusions on the outcome of the forthcoming general elections.

He said their reports on election outcomes could only reflect what truly transpired when observers engaged with multiple stakeholders.

Speaking earlier, the head of the delegation, Barry Andrews, told the Speaker that the EU Mission was happy to be invited to observe the polls just as it had done on seven previous occasions.

He informed Gbajabiamila that they would formally unveil their work plan at a news conference on Monday in Abuja and would release a preliminary report on the elections, two days after the conclusion of voting.