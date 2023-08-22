Co-wife kills 4-day-old stepson in Bauchi

A 24-year-old housewife, Furera Abubakar, has killed her four-day-old stepson at Bantu village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State. Bauchi State Police Public Relations…

A 24-year-old housewife, Furera Abubakar, has killed her four-day-old stepson at Bantu village, Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil disclosed the arrest of the suspect in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to the nursing mother (victim’s mother).

“The suspect entered the co-wife’s room with insecticide liquid (Gramalin) and applied it to the unhealed baby’s umbilical cord.

“The liquid which was suspected to be corrosively affected, led to the deterioration of the baby’s health and eventually led to his death.”

Wakil explained that the incident was reported to the Ningi Divisional Police Headquarters on August 19, 2023, four days after the baby was born.

Wakil added that investigation was ongoing, after which the suspect would be charged.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...