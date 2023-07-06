Climate protesters disrupt Wimbledon match

Climate activists interrupted a match on one of Wimbledon’s show courts on Wednesday, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces. Two Just Stop Oil protesters ran…

Climate activists interrupted a match on one of Wimbledon’s show courts on Wednesday, scattering orange confetti and jigsaw pieces.

Two Just Stop Oil protesters ran onto Court 18 during the first-round match between 21st-seed Grigor Dimitrov and Japanese qualifier Sho Shimabukuro.

Just Stop Oil wants the UK government to end all new oil and gas exploration and has promised not to let up in its protests until it does so.

The group, which has disrupted many other high-profile sporting events, issued a statement confirming it was behind the protest.

“The supporters threw environmentally friendly orange confetti glitter and jigsaw pieces onto the court, before being removed,” it said in a statement.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...