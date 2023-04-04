Cholera kills 32 persons in 6 states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday said that as of March 5, cholera had killed 32 persons in six states. The…

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) yesterday said that as of March 5, cholera had killed 32 persons in six states.

The states are Cross River, with 16 death cases; Ebonyi, six; Abia, six; Niger, two; Zamfara, one and Bayelsa, one.

The NCDC, via its official website on Monday, said the states had reported suspected cholera cases since the beginning of 2023.

It listed the states as Abia, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Sokoto and Zamfara.

It also said 447 suspected cholera cases were recorded in weeks 5 to 9 in Cross River (397), Zamfara (25), Ebonyi (11), Abia (9), Bayelsa (3) and Kano (2).

The NCDC’s epidemiological report showed that of all the cases recorded since the beginning of 2023, Cross River State accounted for 70 per cent of the cumulative cases across the country, with its 647 cases.

The NCDC said: “National multi-sectoral Cholera Technical Working Group (TWG) continues to monitor

response across states.

It said that of the suspected cases since the beginning of 2023, the age group above 45 years was the most affected for males and females.

The NCDC said that of all suspected cases, 54 per cent were males and 46 per cent were females. (NAN)