NHIA, Roche offer 55 patients subsidised cancer treatment

The National Health Insurance Authority’s partnership with a healthcare company, Roche, has offered 55 cancer patients access to innovative cancer medicines at a subsidised cost.

A statement from NHIA yesterday said the partnership ensured affordable cancer medicines to beneficiaries through a cost-sharing system.

Through the arrangement, Roche pays 50%, the NHIA pays 30% and the patient pays 20%.

Presenting the progress report of the partnership, Director-General, NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Sambo, said: “This partnership shows that it is helping Nigerians affected by cancer to proactively avoid financial hardship and supports them to focus on the most important thing of all: their health.”

Dr Ladi Hameed, General Manager, Roche Nigeria, noted that the barriers preventing access to treatment are persistent and complex, but solvable.

The 55 patients, who have received innovative cancer care through the partnership are enrollees of the NHIA and patients in the seven pilot centres: the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, the University College Hospital and the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe.