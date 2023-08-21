Chinese envoy urges FG to invest in education, healthcare to end poverty

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has advised the Federal Government to invest in education, food, housing and healthcare in order to eradicate poverty…

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has advised the Federal Government to invest in education, food, housing and healthcare in order to eradicate poverty in the land.

Jianchun gave the advice in Abuja on Monday at the unveiling of the Hausa edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book, ‘Up and Out of Poverty’.

He said there are many lessons from the book for Nigeria as both countries share many similarities.

The Chinese Ambassador noted that the book, written in 1988, contains the thoughts of the current president on how to eradicate poverty.

Jianchun noted that it was the book that the president used in eradicating extreme poverty between 2012 -2022.

While noting that poverty revolves around two basic needs and three guarantees, he said: “For the basic needs, we have first, food and secondly, clothing. For the three guarantees, we have compulsory education, basic medical care, and safe housing.

“Nigeria needs to fix the educational sector. The country has a lot of dropouts and we all know that without education, a country cannot move forward.

“Nigeria needs to fix the medical challenges it is facing to eradicate poverty.

“The measures that China took were to boost the economy. The economy is a decisive factor to eliminate poverty. Nigeria needs to rely on its strength, natural resources and create more jobs for its citizens.”

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the book launch was apt, given the country’s mass poverty, where 80 million live below the poverty line, especially in the Northern part of the country.

Akume, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, SGF, Aliyu Shinkafi, was therefore of the opinion that the Hausa version of the book will help Nigerians benefit from the growth and development of China.

He said, “It is not by chance that the book was put together in Hausa because Nigeria has a population of 200 million, about 80 million live below the poverty line, especially the North West and North East.”

Also, the Chinese Minister of Culture and Tourism, Hu Helping noted that “The world is encountering a lot of challenges, especially food insecurity and poverty.

“Today, the launch of this book will help Nigerians understand and learn how China went up and out of poverty,” he said.

