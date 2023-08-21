NEWS EXTRA: I’ll work like a bricklayer – Education minister

Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has assumed office after inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Daily Trust reports that the president swore in 45 Ministers…

Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has assumed office after inauguration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Daily Trust reports that the president swore in 45 Ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

Flanked by the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, said: “I am going to work like a bricklayer.”

Explaining how a bricklayer works, he said: “He goes to the sites every day and he is faced with hundreds of blocks to lay and by the end of day he wants to see that the building has come up to a certain level everyday so by three to six months the house is done.”

Speaking while being received by the Permanent Secretary, David Adejo, said the education sector is the foundation of all other sectors and the basis for everything they can do to develop the country.

The new minister said he had spent ample time to work with both government and private sector and admitted that there are constraints but promised to do what will be good for the sector.

Speaking, Sununu said he had been in the education line for long as all his courses are education related from the starting to the end.

He said: ” We will overcome all the challenges and make history. We are going to respect constituted orders as well. ”

Earlier the Permanent Secretary welcomed the ministers and pleaded with the staff to help them deliver service to Nigerians.

