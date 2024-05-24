Boko Haram Commander, 118 terrorists surrendered in 1 month –MNJTF

The Multinational Joint Task Force of Operation Lake Sanity (MNJTF) has announced the surrender of Adamu Muhammad, a Boko Haram commander, and 5 other fighters,…

The Multinational Joint Task Force of Operation Lake Sanity (MNJTF) has announced the surrender of Adamu Muhammad, a Boko Haram commander, and 5 other fighters, to Sector 3 in Monguno, Borno State Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement on Friday by Chief Military Public Information Officer N’djamena-Chad, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi.

He revealed that the latest surrender brought the total number of terrorists who have surrendered since the commencement of Operation Lake Sanity ll a month ago to 119.

According to him, the terrorists escaped from the ISWAP faction hideout in Jubillaram, situated in Southern Lake Chad.

“Adamu, 22 years old, had participated in numerous terrorist attacks and roamed around Kangarwa, Alagarno, Doro Naira, and Dogon Chikwu in Kukawa Local Government Area, Borno State, Nigeria.

“During their surrender, they handed over 11 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and one warhead of anti-aircraft rounds.

“Other surrendered fighters include; Isah Ali, 18 years old; Hassan Modu, 18 years old; Nasir Idris, 23 years old escort for the Commander of Jubillaram Usman Rash; Abba Aji, 21 years old and

Abubakar Isah, 20 years old,” Lt Col Abdullahi said.

He added that the surrendered fighters were undergoing investigation.

The MNJTF appealed to other terrorists to follow suit, lay down their arms, and embrace peace.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring a secure environment in the Lake Chad Basin region,” he added.