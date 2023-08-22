China urges Nigeria to invest in education, healthcare

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has advised the Federal Government to invest in education, food, housing and healthcare to eradicate poverty. Jianchun gave…

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, has advised the Federal Government to invest in education, food, housing and healthcare to eradicate poverty.

Jianchun gave the advice in Abuja on Monday at the unveiling of the Hausa edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book, ‘Up and Out of Poverty’.

He noted that the book, written in 1988, contains the thoughts of the current Chinese president on how to eradicate poverty.

“For the basic needs, we have first, food and secondly, clothing. For the three guarantees, we have compulsory education, basic medical care, and safe housing.

“The measures that China took were to boost the economy. The economy is a decisive factor to eliminate poverty. Nigeria needs to rely on its strength, natural resources and create more jobs for its citizens.”

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the book launch was apt, given Nigeria’s mass poverty.

According to him, 80 million Nigerians live below the poverty line, especially in the north.

Akume, represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Services Office, Aliyu Shinkafi, said, “It is not by chance that the book was put together in Hausa because Nigeria has a population of 200 million, about 80 million live below the poverty line, especially the North West and North East.”

